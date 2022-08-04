A few moments from Chicago Ducky Derby 2022 as 75,000 ducks drop from a truck on the Columbus Avenue Bridge into the Chicago River to begin the race.
Chicago Ducky Derby 2022 (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
Chicago Ducky Derby 2022 (Michael Piff / WGN Radio)
by: Dave Marzullo, Michael Piff
Posted:
Updated:
A few moments from Chicago Ducky Derby 2022 as 75,000 ducks drop from a truck on the Columbus Avenue Bridge into the Chicago River to begin the race.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now