Video and Photos: Shedd Aquarium penguins visit Soldier Field

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some of our favorite penguins from Shedd Aquarium continued their series of field trips, and they’ve revealed a clear preference for visiting nearby locations with the world “Field” in their name. During the summer, Magellanic penguins Izzy and Darwin visited the Field Museum. On this most recent trip, they were joined by Tombo and Charlotte for a visit to Soldier Field. Neither the Chicago Bears nor the Chicago Fire were using the stadium on the day of the penguins’ visit, so they, along with several of their caretakers, were able to explore the field as well as a locker room.

  • Shedd Aquarium penguins visit Soldier Field (Photo ©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez)
  • Shedd Aquarium penguins visit Soldier Field (Photo ©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez)
  • Shedd Aquarium penguins visit Soldier Field (Photo ©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez)
  • Shedd Aquarium penguins visit Soldier Field (Photo ©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez)

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular