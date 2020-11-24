Some of our favorite penguins from Shedd Aquarium continued their series of field trips, and they’ve revealed a clear preference for visiting nearby locations with the world “Field” in their name. During the summer, Magellanic penguins Izzy and Darwin visited the Field Museum. On this most recent trip, they were joined by Tombo and Charlotte for a visit to Soldier Field. Neither the Chicago Bears nor the Chicago Fire were using the stadium on the day of the penguins’ visit, so they, along with several of their caretakers, were able to explore the field as well as a locker room.
Video and Photos: Shedd Aquarium penguins visit Soldier Field
