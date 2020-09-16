VIDEO: Alligator spotted outside Gulf Shores home on Plash Island

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PLASH ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In a video shared to WKRG News 5, an alligator can be spotted in the flood waters outside a home on Plash Island in Gulf Shores.

In the video from Tina Bennett, a 10- to 12- foot alligator swims through the waters surging outside a residence after Hurricane Sally’s landfall.

WKRG Meteorologist Thomas Geboy urges residents shelter in place until flood waters recede due to the displaced wildlife and the downed power lines.

Safely send your photos and videos to news5@wkrg.com.

