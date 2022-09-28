PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a Peoria woman was robbed Tuesday morning, she took matters into her own hands by crashing her vehicle into theirs before they could escape.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Peoria police responded to an incident at the 3800 block of N. Columbus Avenue. They were approached by an adult woman who said she had been attacked by five women in a parking lot near her vehicle. The group of women then stole items from her car and fled.

The victim followed the group of suspects and eventually crashed into their car at the intersection of Adams and Woodlawn. One suspect was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the suspects were interviewed and arrested on the following charges:

Latticia L. Carter, 22, was arrested for theft and mob action.

Danyelle A. Collins, 20, was arrested for aggravated battery, mob action, and for an active warrant.

Chantazea S. Roebuck, 18, was arrested for aggravated battery and mob action.

Miyana A. Garner, 18, was arrested for burglary to a motor vehicle, mob action, and aggravated battery.

Marquisha D. Friend, 18, was arrested for aggravated battery and mob action.

All five suspect have been transported to Peoria County Jail.

