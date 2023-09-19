(The Hill) – Liberal veterans organization VoteVets is out with another political ad taking aim at Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) for holding up more than 300 senior military officers over an abortion policy in the Defense Department.

The latest ad, “Tight lips could sink ships,” was released on Tuesday and is expected to air nationwide, according to VoteVets.

The 30-second spot knocks Tuberville for endangering national security and emboldening dictators, with the ad using classic ’50s style, black-and-white video footage in an apparent homage to old military commercials.

Flashes of the video show Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to underscore the point that the holds are encouraging foreign adversaries.

“Dangerous dictators look on with glee as Tuberville does their work for them,” an announcer remarks.

The final few seconds of the ad also attacks Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Republican allies of Tuberville, who VoteVets has accused of having “tight lips” on the holds by refusing to force the senator to end his blockade on military promotions.

VoteVets has been hammering Tuberville since June with several ads, featuring veterans and congressmembers who denounce the holds as dangerous and reckless.

Tuberville is refusing to budge on his hold, which he has maintained since February. The Marines, Navy and Army are all without Senate confirmed leaders, straining the military’s ability to handle missions and daily structure.

At the end of the month, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will step down from his post, and his replacement is expected to also be held up.

Tuberville is protesting a Pentagon policy passed last year that provides reimbursement and travel costs for servicemembers who cross state lines for an abortion service.

The senator says the Pentagon can end the policy if it wants to confirm its leaders or the Senate can force through the process by confirming each nominee individually without the usual fast-track process of voice voting.