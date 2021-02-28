Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Variants and vaccines: How worried should we be?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – When it comes to COVID-19 variants and vaccines, many questions remain nebulous. But with new variants being discovered with frequency, how worried should we be about whether the vaccines will work against novel strains?

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at UCSF, breaks the variants down into three categories: the good, the bad and the ugly.

The good is the novel coronavirus strain, which started the pandemic. Chin-Hong places the strain in this category because the current vaccines do an excellent job at protecting people from contracting the virus. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — the only two approved vaccines for use in the U.S. — are 95 percent effective at preventing infection.

The bad includes variants such as the so-called U.K. variant, called B.1.1.7., which is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the initial coronavirus strain.

“It’s in this category because there may be some decrease in [vaccine] efficacy,” Chin-Hong said.

The ugly category features the South African variant, called B.1.351. Chin-Hong placed it in the category because it appears to highly increase transmissibility of the virus. Higher transmissibility means we may need a higher threshold for herd immunity.

Most estimates say we’ll achieve herd immunity when at least 70 percent of a region is vaccinated, but with more transmissible strains, that percentage may need to increase — to 85 percent or more.

“For the good and the bad, everyone thinks the [current] vaccines will work,” Chin-Hong said. But the picture is murkier for the South African variant. In February, for example, Pfizer said the variant could significantly reduce the number of antibodies created by the vaccine — potentially by up to two-thirds.

That’s worrisome to Chin-Hong.

“I’m worried because our vaccine rollout has been very slow around the world. It just seems like we’re playing catch up … I worry that once we vaccinate people, a variant may setup shop and eradicate our progress.”

New variants arise from replication, and replication only occurs “if noses and mouths come together,” Chin-Hong said. So the faster we can vaccinate the people, the greater the odds of stopping these variants in their tracks.

“We can’t really solve COVID until we immunize the world,” Chin-Hong said.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular