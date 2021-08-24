Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Variant resistant to COVID-19 vaccine likely to emerge, Pfizer CEO says

by: Laura Morrison,

(WJW) — The current COVID-19 vaccines may reach a point where they no longer work against variants, says Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. 

Bourla went on FOX News’ America’s Newsroom Tuesday to discuss his company’s recent FDA COVID vaccine approval. He explained while the vaccines are effective against the current set of variants, the company is working on a system to develop new vaccines for any new mutations that arise.

“Every time that the variant appears in the world, our scientists are getting their hands around it,” Bourla said during the FOX interview. “They are researching to see if this variant can escape the protection of our vaccine. We haven’t identified any yet but we believe that it is likely that one day, one of them will emerge.”

He said his company is working to be able to come up with a new vaccine within three months to fight a new variant if necessary.

Meanwhile, the delta variant (the most dominant strain of the virus) continues to spread across the country. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday he sees the pandemic coming to an end – but only if the unvaccinated part of the population gets vaccinated.

“If we get through the winter, I hope as we get to the spring of 2022, we’ll be there. I hope so. It’s up to us,” Fauci said in an interview with TODAY.

Bourla said his company plans to continue working to make the vaccines available to all around the world.

