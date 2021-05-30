Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Vaccinated versus unvaccinated children: What can they do?

News

by: Madeline Ashley, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Though vaccinations are on the rise, children younger than 12 and those opting not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are still at risk of getting the virus.

“We know that a fairly large reservoir of infection in the community right now is in children, and in some younger adults who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer at Kettering Health.

While many children don’t show symptoms of COVID-19 even if infected, they’re still able to spread it to people who’s immunity might be more sensitive.

“Of course, no one in the country under 12 years old is vaccinated. So, it’s just back to what we’ve been saying for over a year now: masks and social distancing,” said Weinstein.

For people concerned about getting their child vaccinated, Weinstein said he understands the concerns, but feels it’s the smartest choice moving forward.

“The bigger issue is there’s still a lot of adults out there that are not vaccinated, then we have people who are immunosuppressed. The vaccine if they’ve got it, is still not as effective for them,” said Weinstein.

Once fully vaccinated, Weinstein said children can enjoy the freedoms of less mask wearing, he also encourages parents and children to reach out to their primary care physicians if they have any questions or concerns about the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular