USNS Comfort crew member tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (WAVY) — A crew member of the USNS Comfort has tested positive for the coronavirus.

NAVY officials say the person has been isolated on the ship while receiving treatment. The individual has had no contact with patients, according to officials.

The USNS Comfort left Naval Station Norfolk on March 28 to help treat non-COVID-19 patients, providing some relief for New York City’s overburdened hospitals. It arrived in New York City two days later.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he spoke with President Donald Trump, who officially gave the go-ahead to start treating the COVID-19 patients on the ship.

The Comfort has more than 1,100 personnel on board, including Navy medical and support staff assembled from 22 commands, as well as over 70 civil service mariners.

