US tops 13M confirmed coronavirus cases

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, OR – NOVEMBER 25: A traveler checks their phone while waiting for a flight at Portland International Airport on November 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Millions of Americans traveled by plane ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, despite the CDC recommending families stay home. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

 (NewsNation Now) —  More than 13 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker topped 13 million Friday afternoon. It previously reached 12 million Saturday11 million cases on Nov 15 and 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

This new number comes just one day after historically scaled-back Thanksgiving for Americans transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. Warnings from health professionals pleading for a virtual Thanksgiving dulled traditional holiday activities.

The traditional Macy’s parade was limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to meeting on video for their turkey dinner. On Friday, masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major retailers across the country on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in COVID-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall.

There have been more than 264,000 reported deaths in the United States according to Johns Hopkins. Globally there have been more than 61.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 1.44 million deaths associated with the virus.

