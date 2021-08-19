US Steel announces maintenance outage for Granite City Works

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – US Steel is planning outages at two of its Midwest facilities in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

Granite City Works will stop production at blast furnace B on Oct. 1 for what’s being called “reliability-centered maintenance.”

The mill will still be staffed and employees paid during the seven-day outage.

The mill’s other blast furnace is already indefinitely idled.

In addition, US Steel will temporarily close its largest blast furnace at the Gary Works in Indiana on Nov. 30. That outage is expected to last 10 days.

The company previously announced a planned 10-day outage at its Big River Steel, Arkansas plant in October.