Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

US confirmed coronavirus cases hit 11 million; jump from 10 million took only 6 days

News

by: Sydney Kalich and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 11 million on Sunday. It had topped 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

COVID-19 has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

States and local governments are beginning to enforce stricter measures to reduce the spread of the virus. Chicago’s mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a stay-at-home advisory for the city earlier in the week. Washington state announced new precautionary measures on gyms and dining Sunday.

Within the past week both California and Texas topped over one million confirmed cases in the state.

Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular