Listen Now
Bob Sirott

US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea

News
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn’t known.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT). The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing. The base is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of London.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories