UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 holiday workers

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A UPS truck in San Francisco on June 17, 2014. (Justin Sullivan / Getty)

(NEXSTAR) — UPS announced Wednesday that it plans to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers to help handle the increased number of packages during the holidays.

The package delivery company said it expects a record peak season. Package volume usually increases from October through January.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever,” Chief Human Resources Officer Charlene Thomas said in a statement. “At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS.”

The Atlanta-based said it will fill full-time and part-time seasonal jobs, including mostly package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.

Thomas said the company expects that “a large number will move into permanent roles after the holidays.”

UPS said over the last three years, about 35% of seasonal package handler hires have become permanent employees.

