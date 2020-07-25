Updates: Oahu now under a Hurricane Warning

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

12:14 p.m. Maui residents, expect long lines at Costco as everyone prepares for the storm. Also, bus routes will suspend starting tomorrow.

The Maui Bus Fixed Route, Paratransit, Commuter and Human Services Transportation services will be suspended starting Sunday, July 26, due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Douglas.https://t.co/bAddwiZ8Ql — County of Maui (@CountyofMaui) July 25, 2020

12:00 p.m. Boat owners are preparing their boats for Douglas at Haleiwa Harbor on Oahu.

Hawaiian Electric urges customers to be prepared for extended outages.

Watch for downed power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away (about three car lengths) from downed power lines, as they may have electricity running through them and may be dangerous. If you see someone injured after touching a downed power line, call 9-1-1 for help; don’t try to rescue the individual. Hawaiian electric

Report downed power lines by calling these trouble lines:

o Oʻahu 1-855-304-1212

o Maui 871-7777

o Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi toll free at 1-877-871-8461

o Hawaiʻi Island 969-6666

11:00 a.m. Oahu is now under a Hurricane Warning as Hurricane Douglas makes its way toward the Hawaiian islands. Douglas is about 325 miles east of Hilo and 520 miles east southeast of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

This Saturday, July 25, 2020 satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Douglas approximately 400 miles east of Hawaii at 8:20 a.m. HST (2:20 p.m. EDT). (NOAA via AP)

This GOES-17 taken at 3:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday, July 23, 2020, shows Hurricane Douglas, right, churning in the Pacific Ocean heading towards Hawaii, left. The storm is currently a Category 3 hurricane but is expected to weaken before it arrives in the state this weekend. (NOAA via AP)

Watches and Warnings

Hurricane Watch in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Hurricane Warning in effect for Oahu. A hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Kauai County. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36 to 48 hours.

This 4:10 a.m. HST infrared satellite image made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Douglas approximately 500 miles east of Hawaii. (NOAA via AP)

Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

Latest Stories on KHON2