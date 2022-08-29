UPDATE: Aug. 29, 2022, 5:10 p.m. — The Moline Police Department has arrested Joseph W. Anderson, 22, of Moline, in connection with the overnight burglary at Moline High School.

Anderson has been charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property, police said late Monday afternoon. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $50,000 bond. Moline Police are still investigating this incident. Further updates will be provided when they are available.

EARLIER — Moline Police need your help catching the person or persons responsible for criminal damage to Moline High School early this morning.

On August 29, just before 1 a.m., the Moline Police Department and Moline Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Moline High School, 3600 Avenue of the Cities. Upon arrival, officers determined that the building had been burglarized by unauthorized entry and some areas of the school suffered criminal damage to property. School officials were notified, and multiple staff members responded to mitigate the damage before the start of school. The school day was not impacted, and students arrived as scheduled.

The Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is actively conducting an investigation and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information can contact the Moline Police Department at (309) 797-0402. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities by calling 309-762-9500 or through the P3 Tips smart phone application.