Update: First lady ‘feeling good’ while recovering at White House

A September 29, 2020 photo shows US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio where Trump will be taking part in the first presidential debate. – President Donald Trump experienced only “mild symptoms” October 2, 2020 after contracting Covid-19, a top aide said, but the Republican’s already struggling reelection campaign was grounded, throwing the contest into yet more turmoil a month before polling day. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — First lady Melania Trump says she’s “feeling good” as she continues to recover from the novel coronavirus.

While President Donald Trump has indicated a desire to get back on the campaign trail and attend next week’s debate in Miami, the first lady tweeted she “will continue to rest at home.”

Over the weekend, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said Melania Trump was doing well and there was no indication she needed advanced therapy to treat COVID-19.

The first lady, who is 50, only reported symptoms of a “mild cough and headache.”

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support,” Melania Trump tweeted Monday. “I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus.”

Meanwhile, her husband is back at the White House after staging a dramatic return from the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of care for COVID-19.

President Trump ignited a new controversy Monday evening by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

On Tuesday, he underscored his controversial message by repeating his previous comparison of COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.

The president, who remains contagious, is expected to continue his recovery at the White House, where he will be cared for 24/7 by a team of doctors and nurses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.