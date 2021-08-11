Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Unvaccinated students at West Virginia college will have to pay $750 fee

News

by: Kevin Accettulla, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

BUCKHANNON, W. Va. (WBTW) – West Virginia’s Wesleyan College will still admit students who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, but they will have to pay a sizable fee, according to the university’s COVID-19 plan.

If a student fails to upload proof of vaccination by Sept. 7, he or she will have to pay $750. Having the first shot towards vaccination satisfies the requirement.

According to the university, students who do not submit proof of vaccination or who are not vaccinated will also be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of arriving on campus. Those students will have to get tested weekly.

The cost for testing will be covered by the fee charged to unvaccinated students.

The school will require masks indoors for unvaccinated students, as well as social distancing, according to the university.

Students who are exposed to COVID-19 during the fall semester will be given contained housing for 48 hours. After the time period, students will be responsible for their own housing arrangements off campus until medically cleared to return to campus. Students who need to stay on campus can complete the rest of the semester in quarantine for a $250 fee.

Wesleyan College isn’t the only school imposing a fee on students who won’t get vaccinated to offset the cost of testing for COVID-19.

Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama announced a $500 fee for all students to cover the cost of regular testing, but said that vaccinated students would be able to skip the test and get their money back.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the school’s plan likely runs against a new state law that bans the institution of vaccine passports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories