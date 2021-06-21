Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
University of Illinois to require COVID vaccine for students

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois system announced it will require all students be vaccinated for the Fall 2021 semester or they will have to follow additional safety guidelines.

According to the school’s COVID vaccine website, the vaccine is required for those who are able to do so if they plan to be on campus with no additional health and safety obligations.

The site says there are no plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine for faculty and staff.

The school says students who are not able to be vaccinated and/or who have not had their record submitted and verified will be required to get COVID-19 tests and continue to wear a mask.

The guidance on the school’s website says students should submit their Vaccination Record Card through a portal and have it verified before the beginning of the fall semester.

