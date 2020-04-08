Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

University of Arkansas virtual choir’s singing of ‘Alma Mater’ goes viral

by: Nexstar Media Wire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KTAL) — A video of the University of Arkansas Choral Studies Virtual Choir singing the university’s Alma Mater has gone viral.

More than 100 singers from the Schola Cantorum, Women’s Chorus, Men’s Chorus, Inspirational Chorale and Chamber Choir learned the Alma Mater and recorded themselves singing their parts as part of a final online learning project.

The audio and video were carefully layered and edited together creating a “virtual choir.” The goal of the project was to show that even during periods of isolation, we can find community. Even when concert halls are silent, music can ring through the air. 

The video has been shared throughout social media and has amassed more than 10,000 views in the first few days.

Visit the Department of Music online for more information about the U of A’s choral programs.

