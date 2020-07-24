Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Universal Orlando cancels ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ amid coronavirus pandemic

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA photo)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Universal Orlando Resort announced Friday it had canceled its annual “Halloween Horror Nights” events for 2020 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida.

“Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place,” the company said in a statement.

The official Twitter account for “Halloween Horror Nights” posted the statement Friday morning along with the message “this pain will be temporary. hhn is forever.”

“I know this news is disappointing, especially since this year we would be celebrating HHN’s 30th anniversary. I am disappointed too, but this is the right decision for our Guests and our Team Members,” Universal Orlando President and COO Bill Davis said in a letter to employees.

Universal Hollywood also canceled its annual Halloween event.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” the company said in a statement.

Walt Disney World announced last month it was canceling “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” due to coronavirus concerns.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular