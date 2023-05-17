Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including how different countries show their support for Ukraine and the regaining of northern and southern Ukrainian territory. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here. View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.
Ukraine-Russia War update: How countries show their support for Ukraine
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
