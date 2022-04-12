Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the investigation of an unconfirmed report of a chemical attack and the new Russian military commander. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com.
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
