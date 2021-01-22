Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

UK variant could become dominant strain by March in US; Illinois officials warn

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the state’s top health official warned that the CDC says the UK variant of the COVID virus could become the dominant strain by March. Earlier this month, officials announced the UK strain was found in the state.

Gov. Pritzker explained during an afternoon press briefing that the UK strain is more contagious and could result in more cases, more hospitalizations, and ultimately more deaths.

However, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Illinois Department of Public Health director, said the UK variant poses a threat against the numbers the state has worked so hard to bring down.

“Early studies show the variant detected in the UK spreads more quickly, and that could cause or case counts to skyrocket in a very short amount of time,” said Dr. Ezike.

Gov. Pritzker did say the CDC report noted that if people follow proven measures like mask wearing and social distancing, it can tamp down the infection rates of this new variant.

There is also some new evidence that this strain carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, but the British government’s top scientific adviser stressed the data is uncertain.

However, there is growing confidence that the variant is more easily passed on than the original coronavirus strain. The British adviser said it appears to be between 30% to 70% more transmissible.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular