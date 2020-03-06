Listen Now
Justin Kaufmann

UK police arrest 2 men over ‘suspicious’ device found in car

News
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — British police arrested two men Friday on suspicion of offenses relating to explosives after a “suspicious device” was found in a car north of London.

Following an investigation by bomb disposal experts, the device in the car in Luton, which is around 35 miles (56 kms) north of the British capital, was deemed “not viable.”

A second car was given the all-clear.

Police discovered the suspicious device in the early morning and called in bomb disposal experts. After investigating the device, they said that it was found “not to be a viable threat.”

One man was arrested at the scene while a second man was arrested shortly afterwards nearby.

Police placed a cordon around the area and evacuated a number of properties as a precaution.

Police said they opened an investigation into the device and the circumstances which led to it being discovered.

Bedfordshire Police said all roads in Luton later reopened.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for school and business closings, including closings related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories