Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Uber, Lyft to require masks

News

by: Kevin Clark and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Uber and Lyft are updating their driver and passenger requirements as state and local governments begin to ease stay-at-home orders.

The rideshare giants are requiring all parties to wear masks, noting that accountability among both drivers and riders will compliance.

Uber announced its changes this week. The company said the changes will go into effect on Monday and last through the end of June.

Before a driver or Uber Eats delivery driver can begin their shift, they are asked to confirm via a checklist in the app that they’re wearing a mask or face covering.

Drivers will also be asked to take a selfie, so the company can verify they are covering their face.

Those who aren’t will not be able to go online.

“We’ve designed this feature to adapt to changing public health guidance and regulations as the pandemic evolves,” Uber said in a statement.

The rules for riders are less strict, although there is still a face-covering verification process before each ride.

Riders can no longer sit in the front seat, and they must have windows open for ventilation. Uber is also reducing the capacity in its UberX rides from four to three people.

Uber said the onus is on both drivers and passengers to enforce the rules.

The company encourages drivers to cancel trips without any penalty if a rider refuses to wear a mask. It also says riders can cancel their trip without penalty if a driver’s face isn’t covered.

“Uber’s two-way feedback system has long helped ensure both riders and drivers uphold certain standards by requiring feedback on issues like vehicle quality, navigation, and speeding,” the company said. “Drivers and riders who repeatedly violate mask policies risk losing access to Uber.”

The announcement comes after Lyft announced a series of upcoming safety-related changes last week.

Lyft also said there will be a verification process to make sure both riders and drivers are wearing masks.

The company said it will distribute masks and cleaning supplies to its drivers.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories