U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter crashes in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter caught fire midair and crashed at an airport in Oklahoma City during a training flight.

Emergency responders, including the Oklahoma City Fire Department, were called to the 1700 block of North Cimarron Road in the area of the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport.

The fiery wreckage of a helicopter crash in Oklahoma City.

Two pilots – a teacher and a student – were aboard the helicopter. The helicopter ignited in flames while still in the air.

“Our understanding is it went to the ground with them still in it, with it still on fire, and they got out on their own,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson of the Fire Department. “I don’t know how far they got away from the wreckage, but when we arrived, they were a safe distance from it and [we] helped them to the ambulance and they were transported.”

Pregnant Oklahoma County Jail inmate claims she is sleeping in cell filled with feces, black mold and bed bugs

Both pilots were taken to a hospital to be examined for injuries.

The helicopter was burned down to its frame by the time firefighters arrived, according to Fulkerson.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Time running out on Oklahoma Legislature Medicaid expansion plan

Information was not provided on whether the helicopter was arriving at the airport or departing.

Customs and Border Protection officials are investigating the crash to determine what went wrong.