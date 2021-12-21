U of I going online for first week of spring semester

by: Tim Ditman

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Amid continued COVID concerns, the University of Illinois is moving the first week of spring classes online.

Chancellor Robert Jones announced the move in a pair of mass e-mails to campus on Monday. He said the change allows undergraduate students to properly test before returning to the classroom on January 24. Undergraduates, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, must report an off-campus COVID test within three days of returning to campus. Then when they arrive on campus, they must test again.

Graduate students, faculty, and staff, regardless of vaccination station, must have two on-campus COVID tests ahead of the semester. These new rules do not apply to students who are fully remote in their coursework.

U of I officials are hoping to avoid a surge in COVID cases as students travel home for winter break and mingle with others.

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

