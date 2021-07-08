Tyson chicken recall grows to nearly 9 million pounds of meat

(NEXSTAR) – Tyson Foods is recalling another 500,000 pounds of chicken over concerns that the meat may be contaminated with listeria, according to an update Thursday from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The total amount of chicken products under recall is now roughly 8,955,296 pounds, FSIS said.

The massive recall comes after an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state authorities, found that three people were sickened by the poultry, one of whom died.

The potentially-contaminated “ready-to-eat” chicken products were shipped to schools, nursing facilities, hospitals, restaurants, various retailers and Department of Defense locations.

The FSIS clarified that the chicken products were sold to schools commercially and were not part of the USDA National School Lunch Program.

The recalled products, marked with the establishment number “EST. P-7089,” were sold at a number of major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix and H-E-B. They were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.

The products include Fajita Chicken Breast Strips, Oven Roasted Diced Chicken Breast, Pulled Chicken Breast, Pulled Chicken Breast and Chicken Wing Sections. See the full FSIS list of recalled Tyson items and labels here.

Customers are urged to check their freezers for the possibly-contaminated products, which they should throw away or return to the place of purchase.

Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious type of food poisoning that can cause fever, diarrhea, confusion, loss of balance, muscle aches and convulsions. In pregnant women, an infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or a life-threatening infection of the newborn. Listeriosis can be fatal for older people and people with weakened immune systems.

For more information, see the full announcement on the FSIS website.