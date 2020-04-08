Listen Now
Tyler Perry pays for groceries during ‘senior hour’ at Kroger stores in Georgia, New Orleans

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall from Grace,” at Metrograph, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. — New Orleans native Tyler Perry paid the grocery bills for all shoppers during the designated “senior hour” at multiple Kroger supermarket stores in Louisiana and Georgia on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Felix Turner, the Atlanta spokesman for Kroger, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Perry paid for groceries at 44 stores in Atlanta and 29 in his hometown of New Orleans.

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Turner told the newspaper. “We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic.”

The shoppers were handed slips of paper with the words “Random Act of Kindness” as they entered the store and were later told at check-out their groceries were paid for.

