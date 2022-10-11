In the midst of a heated election season a huge piece of legislation is causing a lot of controversy in Illinois.

The legislation covers everything from police use of force to equipping officers with body cameras. However, it’s a portion of the legislation that will eliminate cash bond on Jan. 1 that’s getting the most attention.

The SAFE-T Act, short for Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, shifts the burden to prosecutors to prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that a defendant “poses a real and present threat to the safety of a specific, identifiable person or persons.”

WGN News invited two top prosecutors who belong to the same political party but have vastly different views of the SAFE-T Act for a discussion. Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart joined the WGN Evening News Tuesday.

