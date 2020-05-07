Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Two McDonald’s employees shot in Oklahoma City over COVID-19 dining room policy, police say

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two 16-year-old McDonald’s employees were shot after two customers became upset when they were told the restaurant’s dining room was closed Wednesday evening, Oklahoma police said.

Police said they believe they have the suspects – two females – in custody. They are comparing the two people in custody to descriptions they received.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. inside the McDonald’s at SW 89th and Pennsylvania Avenue in south Oklahoma City.

One employee was shot in the left arm, and the other was shot in the right shoulder. Both employees are male. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said a female employee was injured during the shooting, but was not shot. That employee suffered a head laceration that police believe she suffered when she fell and hit a piece of furniture.

Both employees were transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular