Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Twins work side-by-side as nurses fighting coronavirus

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) – A set of twins are working side-by-side as nurses at Northwestern Medicine.

“We have always been so close, but we also wanted to maintain our own independence. We both loved the healthcare field but wanted to do something different,” said Rebecca Silverman. “And then realized, we both really want to be nurses.”

Rebecca and Samantha chose the same profession, but slightly different paths.

Rebecca works in the medical ICU and Samantha works in the cardiac ICU. But for right now, both are focused on caring for coronavirus patients at Northwestern Medicine.

“Everyone has their friends and their family to turn to for support, but it’s not the same as talking to someone who is going through pretty much the exact same thing as you,” Samantha said. “Your coworkers you can turn to in that way, too, but having your sister is like a whole other level.”

Rebecca agrees.

“The best part about working with my sister is I just get to be with her, and we love tag teaming and we have such a great teamwork and such good chemistry that I think it translates well on the unit.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular