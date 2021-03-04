Tsunami Watch canceled for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) canceled the Tsunami Watch for the state of Hawaii, effective 12:20 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

The Tsunami Watch was initially issued after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake struck near New Zealand at 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time, according to PTWC.

Dr. Laura Kong of NOAA’s Tsunami Information Center said that researchers did not expect a large wave would be headed toward Hawaii due to the orientation of the earthquake, which was oriented north-south. “The physics says all of the energy or most of the energy goes for north-south, goes to the east and west. Hawaii , we are in the north. Most of the energy was directed not at us,” Dr. Kong said.

Though the watch has been canceled, residents are urged to have a plan in place and to be prepared for future events. Residents can sign up for emergency alerts from their counties.

For future planning, residents can check whether they work or live in a tsunami evacuation zone using NOAA’s tsunami evacuation map.

Multiple earthquakes struck the Kermadec Islands region over the course of Thursday morning. The previous two did not generate tsunami warnings, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.