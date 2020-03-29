Listen Now
Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Trump says ‘social distancing’ guidelines extended 30 days to April 30

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 22: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the daily coronavirus briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. During the briefing President Trump announced that the National Guard will be deployed to New York, Washington State and California. Congress continues to work on legislation this weekend for a trillion dollar aid package to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the U.S.

The initial 15 days of social distancing urged by the federal government is expiring and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic. But instead he decided to extend them.

Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings.

The federal guidelines recommend against against large group gatherings, promote social distancing, and urge older people and anyone with existing health problems to stay home.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

