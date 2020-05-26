Live Now
Mayor Lightfoot press conference
Trump says he’s no longer taking hydroxychloroquine

by: Talia Naquin and Nexstar Media Wire

(WJW) – In an interview with “Full Measure,” President Donald Trump said he had “just finished” taking hydroxychloroquine.

The president said on May 18 that he was taking daily doses of the drug.

Hydroxychloroquine is used to prevent or treat malaria and had also been used to treat arthritis and lupus.

Until recently, the drug was also being used to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients as well.

However, the medical journal The Lancet recently published an observational study that said patients who received the drug were more likely to die.

Following that publication, the World Health Organization announced it was temporarily halting the study of the drug as a potential coronavirus treatment.

The president said he took the drug for two weeks.

“By the way, I’m still here,” the president said in response to a question about his decision to take the drug.

Trump said he decided to take the drug after two White House staffers tested positive for the disease, but for months, he had already promoted the drug as a potential cure or preventive despite the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals.

No large, rigorous studies have found the drug safe or effective for preventing or treating COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

