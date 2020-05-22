Listen Now
Trump says he considers houses of worship 'essential,' calls on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend

by: Becky Willeke

WASHINGTON – President Trump says he considers houses of worship ‘essential,’ and is calling s on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend.

President Trump says houses of worship, like churches, synagogues, and mosques are places that provide essential services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance for communities of faith at the request of the President.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship, so I am correcting that injustice and calling houses of worship essential. I call upon governors to let them open right now, ” said President Trump.

President Trump used a stern tone when he issued this message to the country’s governors, “If there is any question, they are going to have to call me, but they are not going to be successful in this call.”

Trump said in an afternoon press conference, “Many millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life.” He also mentioned they are places that hold our society together and keep people united.

More Home Page Top Stories