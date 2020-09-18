Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Trump says ‘every American’ should have coronavirus vaccine by April 2021

by: Natasha Anderson and Nexstar Media Wire

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump says the United States will have an approved coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020.

During a news briefing Friday afternoon, Trump announced that the government will have 100 million doses available by the end of the year.

He says every American will be able to receive a vaccine by April.

“We will have manufactured at least 100 million vaccine doses before the end of the year — and likely much more than that,” explained Trump. “Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April.”

These estimates are based on the manufacturing that is in process right now, Trump reports. There are currently three vaccines in the final stage of trials.

The president says doctors and scientists have been working around the clock to develop the vaccine since January. The Trump Administration is reportedly manufacturing all of the most promising vaccines in advance as part of “Operation Warp Speed.”

“As soon as a vaccine is approved, my administration will deliver it to the American people immediately. Distribution will begin 24 hours after notice,” Trump said.

The U.S. military will be tasked with delivering the vaccine to the citizens. Trump says “as fast as they come, we will deliver.” However, civilian health workers will be tasked with actually administering the vaccines.

Trump reassured the nation that a vaccine is coming soon and together “we will defeat the virus.” He argued that medical researchers are ahead of schedule and says he is confident in the vaccines they are producing.

“These are the best medical minds in the world, by far,” said Trump. “Vaccines are going through the gold standard of clinical trials and a very heavy emphasis is placed on safety.”

Once available, most coronavirus vaccines will require people to get two doses, 21 to 28 days apart. Double-dose vaccines will have to come from the same drugmaker. There could be several vaccines from different manufacturers approved and available.

The vaccines will be free of charge and patients won’t be charged out of pocket for the administration of shots.

Health officials say states and local communities will need to devise precise plans for receiving and locally distributing vaccines, some of which will require special handling such as refrigeration or freezing.

