(The Hill) — Former President Trump announced plans to turn himself in on Thursday at a Fulton County jail, after being charged with crimes related to his efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia.

In a post on Truth Social Monday evening, Trump confirmed that he would turn himself in Thursday.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History,” Trump wrote in the post on Truth Social.

He continued: “In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,’ but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

CNN first reported Monday that Trump had decided to voluntarily surrender on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with his plans.

Trump and his 18 co-defendants, all of whom were charged under the state’s Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law, were given until this Friday at noon E.T. to surrender to Georgia authorities.

The former president is accused of orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to remain president and faces other related charges laid out in the indictment, in addition to the RICO charge. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

Earlier Monday, Trump agreed to a bond set at $200,000, according to court filings.

The order also subjects Trump to stricter rules than his co-defendants, forbidding him from intimidating any co-defendants or witnesses in the case, including any “indirect threat of any nature.” The judge specified that the order includes posts on social media.

Trump’s reported intention to turn himself in on Thursday comes the day after the GOP presidential debate, which Trump has said he will skip. Instead, he’ll participate in an online interview with former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson.