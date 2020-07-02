Listen Now
Trump: ‘Crisis handled’; Schumer: ‘He’s ignoring reality’

Unemployment rate dips to 11%

by: Alexandra Limon

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — After a better than expected June jobs reports, President Donald Trump said he’s optimistic.

“The crisis is being handled,” Trump said. “Our economy is roaring back, it’s coming back extremely strong.”

The US economy added 4.8 million jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 11%.

But health experts, some governors, and Democrats on Capitol Hill are worried about a different set of numbers – the spiking number of COVID cases around the country.

On Wednesday, the US recorded 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump is claiming victory too soon.

“He’s ignoring reality completely,” Schumer said. “The June jobs report showed modest growth, but we know that conditions have worsened since the survey was completed in the middle of the month.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation classified 31 states as new coronavirus hotspots during the last 2 weeks of June. Now, a growing number of states are either closing businesses again or pausing plans to reopen them.

“We should not look at the public health endeavors as being an obstruction to opening up,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “We should look at it as a vehicle to opening up.”

Fauci made it clear to lawmakers that the future of jobs and the economy depends on Americans taking action to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Popular