Listen Now
Nick Digilio

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Trump accused of ‘weaponizing’ COVID response to split immigrant families

News

by: Alexandra Limon and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Humanitarian groups say the Trump administration is once again trying to separate immigrant children from their families, using the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason. 

A federal judge ruled last month that migrant children detained in U.S. custody should be released without unnecessary delay. 

“Any humane response would be to release them with their parents,” said Denise Bell with Amnesty International. 

Bell said instead the Trump administration is again trying to separate migrant families. 

“The administration is once again weaponizing its response to the pandemic to achieve policies it couldn’t achieve otherwise,” Bell said. 

Bell said in an attempt to discourage asylum seekers “they gave them an option: They could be separated from their children and be detained indefinitely by themselves or be detained with their children.” 

Alan Shapiro is a pediatrician and co-founder of Terra Firma, a group that works with migrant children. Shapiro said neither option is good. 

An inspector general report found the Trump administration didn’t properly track the children it separated from their families. Shapiro said staying in detention puts everyone at a greater risk of contracting the virus and other psychological harm. 

“I saw children with self-injurious behavior,” said Shapiro. “One child who kept chewing on his arm; another child that kept trying to choke himself.” 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement the agency has not changed procedures and the choice of releasing children to a sponsor is not new. 

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories