Authorities: No explosives found in suspicious vehicle that shut down Tennessee highway

by: Sean Noone and WKRN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — No explosives were found in a suspicious vehicle that shut down Highway 231 South Sunday in Wilson County, Tennessee, according to authorities.

The highway was closed due to a suspicious vehicle parked at a store “playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.”

The driver was stopped and has been detained, authorities said in a tweet.

Residents who live near the area have been evacuated.

Travelers are asked to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

NewsNation affiliate WKRN contributed to this report.

