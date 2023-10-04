TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track Tropical Storm Philippe as it brings heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of the Caribbean.

The NHC said Philippe remains disorganized as it slowly moves northwestward.

The storm is currently dumping heavy rain across portions of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands. Its maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph.

Philippe is forecast to turn toward the north-northwest Wednesday, followed by a faster motion toward the north on Thursday and Friday, the NHC said.

The storm will approach Bermuda by Thursday night and Friday.

Philippe is forecast to produce the following rainfall amounts through today:

The United States & British Virgin Islands: 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts to 12 inches.

Puerto Rico: 2 to 4 inches.

Meteorologists said the rainfall is likely to result in scattered flash flooding.