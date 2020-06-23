Listen Now
Bob Sirott

Tropical storm moves away from Gulf Stream, soon to weaken

News
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Dolly began moving away from warm Gulf Stream waters over the northern Atlantic on Tuesday and is expected to dissipate at midweek.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dolly has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) but was expected to weaken during the coming day as it moves over colder waters.

The storm, which formed earlier Tuesday, is expected to become a post-tropical storm on Wednesday and then become a remnant low, forecasters said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Dolly was centered about 605 miles (975 kilometers) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, and it was moving east-northeast at 12 mph (19 kph). It did not pose a threat to any land.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories