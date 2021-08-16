TROPICAL STORM FRED 8 A.M. UPDATE: Storm getting stronger ahead of expected landfall in Florida Panhandle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Fred is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and dangerous storm surge to the Florida Panhandle Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the storm was moving north in the Gulf of Mexico at 9 mph, and was about 80 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Hurricane hunters found Fred getting stronger in the Gulf ahead of its expected landfall in the Florida Panhandle.

“Over the past four hours, Fred has really taken shape and looks like a strong tropical storm with rain bands wrapping nicely around the center,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly, who adds that the storm “could strengthen a little more before moving onshore near Panama City later this afternoon or evening.”

The latest advisory from the hurricane center predicts Fred will gradually increase in strength as it moves across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. It was forecast to make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or evening and quickly weaken.

The storm is forecast to dump 4 to 8 inches of rain to the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 12 inches. It could bring 1 to 2 inches of additional rain to South and Central Florida Monday with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 5 inches. Southeast Alabama, western and northern Georgia and the western Carolinas could see 4 to 7 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches. Some mid-Atlantic states could see 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximum storm totals of 6 inches.

Forecasters warn the heavy rain could lead to flash, urban, small stream and isolated river flooding. It could bring 1 to 5 feet of storm surge to parts of the Florida Panhandle.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Coast of Florida from Indian Pass to Yankeetown

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/

Jefferson County line