Tropical Storm Epsilon takes form over Central Atlantic

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning and strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon by 11 a.m.
There are still no watches or warnings in effect, as the storm is projected to remain away from the US coastline.
As of 11 a.m., the storm is sustaining maximum winds of 40 mph and is remaining stationary. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says.
LATEST STORIES:
- Surprising Benefits of Cannabis
- As globe hits 40 million COVID-19 cases, here are the US states seeing the highest increases
- 1 in 4 US workers have considered quitting their jobs amid pandemic worries, poll finds
- Nurse lived in trailer to protect wife from COVID-19 during pregnancy
- ‘Lord watch over him’: 62-year-old man on lawnmower hit, killed in Virginia crash