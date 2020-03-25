Listen Now
Jon Hansen

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Travel organizations call on Congress for help amid virus pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Millions of Americans are now facing the prospect of being unemployed. One of the hardest hit industries in this pandemic has been the travel industry, which represents roughly 14 million jobs.

Roger Dow, president of the U.S Travel Association, says if Congress doesn’t get its act together, the majority of jobs will be gone.

“We’ve never seen anything like this. We think this is probably five to six times worse than September 11th,” Dow said.

Dow says the travel industry is taking a catastrophic hit as millions of Americans stay home.

“The bottom line is, there’s no guests to take care of,” Dow said. “It’s a loss of like $355 billion. We think already 4.6 million workers don’t have a job.”

Dow says each day the numbers only get worse, as once bustling airports, hotels and restaurants turn into ghost towns. It’s why he says Congress must act now and pass a massive stimulus package to help workers and businesses survive the pandemic.

“They’ve got to work fast,” he said.

The U.S. Travel Association is just one of 6,000 travel organizations calling on Congress to send nearly $300 billion to help them recover from the pandemic.

After several tense days of debate, Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer signaled a deal is in reach.

“We’ve had some very good discussions, and in fact, the list of outstanding issues has narrowed significantly,” Schumer said.

Democrats say the new plan includes more federal oversight to ensure large corporations, including airlines, don’t misuse taxpayer dollars.

Once passed in the Senate, the bill heads to the Democrat-controlled house.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular