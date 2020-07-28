Tracking the Tropics, Week 9: Forecasting hurricane season and notable Florida storms

(WNCN) — Welcome to episode nine of Tracking the Tropics, your weekly in-depth look at topics concerning the Atlantic Hurricane season.

On this week’s show, Colorado State Meteorologist Phillip Klotzbach maps out the rest of what has been an active hurricane season thus far.

Also, WFLA reporter Jeff Patterson who has covered hurricanes for more than 30 years in Florida recaps notable storms that have hit the Sunshine State.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has produced the earliest fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth named storm in history. A ninth disturbance has a chance to form into a storm and break another record. The current record earliest ninth-named storm of the season is Irene, which formed back on August 7th, 2005.

What else can we expect from this season as we move into August, a historically busy month for tropical activity? Klotzbach will break that all down.

Down in Florida, a state who has seen its share of historical storms will likely be a point of concern as the season wanes on. WFLA’s Jeff Patterson will stop and remind us about Hurricane’s Irma, Charley and Matthew, some of the most costliest and deadliest storms on record.

