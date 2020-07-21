Tracking the Tropics, Week 8: Getting hurricane insurance and looking back at “A” named storms

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Welcome to episode eight of Tracking the Tropics, your weekly in-depth look at topics concerning the Atlantic Hurricane season.

On this week’s show, WJZY Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane talks about hurricane insurance and what you need to know when it comes to protecting your most valuable possessions.

Also, WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald takes us back to notable “A” named storms, including Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and Tropical Storm Alberto in 1994.

Join CBS 17 every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. for Tracking the Tropics.

Popular