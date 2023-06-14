TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For the first time in three years, El Niño is back, and it’s arrival is earlier than expected. Its formation usually means quieter hurricane seasons in the Atlantic basin.

That’s because El Niño’s warming in the Eastern Tropical Pacific Ocean typically causes more wind shear to flow into the Caribbean and Gulf, inhibiting storm formation. Over the last three decades, El Niño years have produced about half the number of hurricanes that La Niña years have produced in the Atlantic Basin.

But this year could be different. A sudden spike in ocean temperatures across the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans has far surpassed record levels for June. The extra energy could cancel out El Niño’s calming effects.

(WFLA)

Scientists all around the world are struggling to explain the phenomenon. The question remains: Which feature will steer the 2023 hurricane season?

